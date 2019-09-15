Man, 26, claims to have been shot while driving in Niagara Falls

A 26-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds to his right arm and left thigh Saturday morning told police conflicting stories about being shot by an unknown assailant while driving his car.

Andrew M. Lyons drove himself to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center following the 10 a.m. incident.

Lyons told police that he heard gunfire while driving and then realized he had been shot. He initially told Officer George McDonnell that he had been texting while driving, and was uncertain of the location where the shooting occurred. He then said that the incident occurred near a pizzeria on Pierce Avenue, then gave another location. Police said that they later learned the incident had actually occurred in the 1100 block of 19th Street, near the City Market.

He also told police that hospital officials took a "large sum" of cash and some marijuana from him when he entered the hospital.

Lyons' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. His condition was not available Sunday.