LONG, Georgina E. (Thompson)

Of Angola, entered into rest September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Larry E. Long; devoted mother of Rodney Long, Cheryl (Paul) Quinn, Judith (Jeffrey) Leidolph, and Gina (Charles) Hering; cherished grandmother of Donald (Lisa) Leidolph, Shawn (Kelli) Long, Kristopher Long, Justin (Kaitlin) Leidolph, Kaylie Hering, Charles Hering Jr., Brennen Hering, and Amanda Nichols; great-grandmother of Ryder, Zoey, Tyler, Janessa, and Lexi; loving daughter of the late George and Katurah Thompson; dear sister of Ken, Judith, and Barbara; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com