LODER, Martin Joseph, Jr.

LODER - Martin Joseph, Jr. December 13, 1993, at St. Clare's Hospital, NYC, age 46. Born March 29, 1947, son of the late Martin Joseph, Sr. and Jane L. (nee Bieth) Loder; brother of Barbara Anne of Cape Coral, FL, Randolph A. of Tonawanda, NY and the late John Gustav Karl Loder; dear friend of Jack Hockett of (Newark, DE). Martin served in the US Army. He was initially buried in the City Cemetery, Hart Island, Bronx, NY. A reburial will take place Monday, September 16th at 11 AM in St. John Cemetery, Cheektowaga. A special thanks to Mr. & Mrs. Francesco Pagano, Mr. David Bieth, Martin's sister, Barbara and those associated with The Hart Island Project. Memorials may be made to The Hart Island Project, P.O. Box 4327, New York, NY 10163. Arrangements by Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.