Live Coverage: Buffalo Bills at New York Giants

The Buffalo Bills face the New York Giants at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at MetLife Stadium.

Live coverage: Follow our team coverage of all the action from the stadium.

How to watch: The Bills opener will be carried by CBS affiliate WIVB.

Scouting Report: Bills have to take advantage of weak Giants secondary. Read more.

X's and O's: It's hard to fool Eli Manning, but Bills D has the edge, anyway. Read our analysis.

PFF: Pro Football Focus sees opportunity for Bills' Josh Allen against Giants. Read more.

Game Preview: Reporter Jay Skurski previewed Sunday's Bills vs. Giants game.

What's next: The Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at New Era Field. See the rest of the Bills' schedule.