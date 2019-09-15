LAUGHLIN, Linda S. (Williams)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest after a lengthy illness on September 11, 2019. Devoted mother of Dawn (Julio) Cabrera, Kelly Zarcone, and Ken Laughlin; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Katherine, Emily, Brooke, Thomas and the late Christina; adored great-grandmother of Jace, Levi, Elise and Ava; loving daughter of the late Richard and Patricia Williams. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com