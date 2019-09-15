Deaths Death Notices
KOLBER, Jonathan E.
KOLBER - Jonathan E. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 42 years to Margaret (nee Kedzierski) Kolber; devoted father of Eric Kolber, Andrea (Michael) McClain, Evan Kolber, and Mary Grace (Anthony) Poli; cherished grandpa Baba of Matthew and Logan; loving son of the late Edward and Helen Kolber; dear brother of Kristine Kolber and Joseph (late Deborah) Kolber. No prior visitation. Service private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook