KOLBER, Jonathan E.

KOLBER - Jonathan E. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 42 years to Margaret (nee Kedzierski) Kolber; devoted father of Eric Kolber, Andrea (Michael) McClain, Evan Kolber, and Mary Grace (Anthony) Poli; cherished grandpa Baba of Matthew and Logan; loving son of the late Edward and Helen Kolber; dear brother of Kristine Kolber and Joseph (late Deborah) Kolber. No prior visitation. Service private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com