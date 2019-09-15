HORNUNG, Marion L. (Manges)

Peacefully passed away September 2, 2019 in Springville, New York at the age of 101 years. She was born March 8, 1918 in Buffalo, youngest daughter of the late Louisa (Fredericks) and Fred J. Manges. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Caroline H. and Martin F. Manges. Marion is survived by loving daughters,

Carol, Jan (Jerry) Woitas, Linda (Douglas) Dague and Betty (Terry) Stephan; grandchildren Jon and Aaron Stephan, Sara (Blumenthal) and Ben Woitas, and Terra and Alyssa (Bolden) Leach, and six great-grandchildren. Her husband, Fred, whom she married December 21, 1940 in Buffalo, died December 1993. Their youngest daughter, Donna Fredericks, sadly passed away in April 2018. Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church (591 E Main) in Springville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity of your choice. Please share condolences and memories online at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.