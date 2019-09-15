HOCHADEL, Zachary R.

HOCHADEL - Zachary R. Of Holland, went to be with the Lord September 12, 2019. Beloved son of David and Colleen Hochadel; cherished grandson of Tim and Joanne Heffernan, John and Frances Hochadel, and the late Barbara Hochadel. Zachary brought happiness to all that knew him. Visitation Tuesday, September 17, 3-8 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 18, 10 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 46 N. Main St., Holland. Flowers gratefully declined. Family encourages memorials to CHC Learning Center, 1085 Eggert Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226. Online condolences and directions at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com