HINES, Patricia F. (Fitzpatrick)

HINES - Patricia F. (nee Fitzpatrick)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved matriarch, Patricia Fitzpatrick Hines, on September 5, 2019. Born December 25, 1924 to Dr. and Mrs. Liol Daniel Fitzpatrick (Marie Morgester), Pat experienced an idyllic childhood on the shores of Lake Erie in Hanford Bay, NY with her older brother Jim Fitzpatrick (Mary Ellen Glavey) and her younger sister Joan Fitzpatrick Burns (Joseph), all of whom preceded her in death. After graduating from Marygrove College, Pat was employed as a social worker in Buffalo, NY. After marrying her sweetheart, Donald C. Hines, they were blessed with six children and had a wonderful life in Hamburg, NY. Many glorious summers were spent at their Canadian cabin on Huckleberry Island, full of rich memories and an ever-expanding family. After Pat and Don retired to Venice, FL, Pat was happily employed for a time as the Associate Family Life Director of the Venice Catholic Diocese. She was especially proud of her work with the Young Mothers Club. Pat and Don were active members of Venice Epiphany R.C. Church. An accomplished artist, Pat gifted many of her friends and family with beautiful painted glassware and Huckleberry Island renderings. In addition to bridge, she loved to read and had a great intellectual curiosity, delving deeply into religious theology and meditation. Pat will be missed greatly by her family and friends, but left us with an enormous trove of memories and a clear path forward. Pat is survived by her children, Tim Hines (Pam), Jim Hines (June), Mike Hines (Candy), Cathy Hines Barry (Daniel Lindahl), and Marianne Hines Buscaglia. She was predeceased by her daughter, Chris Hines, and one grandson. Survivors also include 16 loving grandchildren and 11 cherished great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many special friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, on Saturday morning (September 21) at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, specifically for the breast cancer division, or Hospice of Buffalo. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share any online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com