High School Football Roundup: Orchard Park, Lancaster win big

Two traditional Section VI Federation Class AA football powerhouses threw their weight around Saturday, which should have followers eagerly awaiting their showdown next month.

Orchard Park and Lancaster won’t meet until Oct. 11 in Lancaster, however, and there is Jamestown coming off two impressive wins to consider.

Orchard Park traveled to Lockport on Saturday and pinned a 49-14 loss on the Lions behind the passing of Jack Sharp. The Quakers’ quarterback completed 20 of 33 passes for 229 yards including touchdown passes to Peter Liberatore and Jonathon Lander.

Kegan Mancabelli totaled 66 yards rushing and ran for three touchdowns. The OP defense was led by Michael Pataky’s eight tackles including one sack and Jacob Shul’s seven tackles.

Lancaster had a standout passer of its own in Jacob Mansell, who threw for three scores and completed 12 of 17 for 145 yards in a 33-8 win at Niagara Falls.

Ethan Jurkowski, Shawn Davis and Gianluca Fulciniti were on the receiving end of the Mansell TD tosses. Davis had five receptions for 71 yards.

The Legends’ defense was led by Josh Jelonek who had six tackles, three for losses, plus two sacks and Matt Mercer who had six stops, three for losses, and Alex Hejna who registered two sacks.

Class A-1

Williamsville North 32, Niagara Wheatfield 14: Three long scoring plays led the Spartans to their first victory over the Falcons in Sanborn. Prabhot Singh returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown after Niagara Wheatfield had closed to 12-8 in the second quarter. Then Zaire Leonard broke away for a 60-yard scoring run in the third quarter and David Bass added a 69-yard punt return.

Leonard had 12 runs from scrimmage for 127 yards and quarterback Antonio Cedrone completed 3 of 5 passes for 52 yards. An 11-yard run by Mike Catanzaro and Singh’s 6-yard run got North started on its way to victory.

Class B-4

Newfane 22, Alden 8: Jaden Heers, a 240-pound running back, powered his way to scoring runs of 35, 42 and 42 yards in the Panthers’ victory.

Nonleague

Maryvale 28, Burgard 6: Connor Desiderio passed for 173 yards and ran for another 58 and two touchdowns in leading the Flyers to victory. Of the passing yards, 120 came on two plays, a 40-yard pass to Donovan McCoy and an 80-yard completion to Jayden Morgan.

The defense was led by Paul Donohue and Nick Mains, who had interceptions. and by linebacker Tito Roosevelt and strong safety Dom Brown.

Chaminade 21, St. Mary’s 8: The Lancers’ only touchdown came on a 45-yard pass from junior quarterback Anthony DiFonzo to junior running back JaQwan Manuel against the visitors from Toronto.

Lackawanna 39, Eden/North Collins 8: Jeremi’yah Presley opened the scoring with a 28-yard run on his way to a 182-yard rushing performance in 16 carries to lead the Steelers. Demarion Johnson passed for two Lackawanna scores and ran for 87 yards himself on five trips. Sunday Ikegwuono, a freshman, led the defense with six tackles including two for losses and had 1.5 sacks. The Eden/NC score came on a fumble return in the second quarter for a brief 8-7 lead.