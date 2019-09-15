High School Extra: McLaughlin leads East Aurora cross country win

Freshman Megan McLaughlin of East Aurora won the varsity A girls race for the second year in a row on Saturday over a 5K course at the Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

Megan, her sister Maggie, a senior, and Karis Ertel led East Aurora to a second straight large schools team title with 55 points.

The younger McLaughlin was timed in 18 minutes, 44.69 seconds. As an eighth-grader, she won in 15:13.26 over a 2.5-mile course a year ago.

East Aurora, Clarence and Orchard Park finished 1-2-3, just the way they were ranked in last week’s Western New York Coaches’ Poll for large schools.

Holly Arrison of Nichols won the girls small schools race in 19:31.06. Her teammate Gabriel Gallen-Kal finished third. The second place finisher was freshman Sarah Clark of Villa Maria.

Newfane, ranked No. 2 in the most recent small schools poll for girls, won the team title with 60 points. The Panthers best finish was by eighth-grader Kylie Bowman, who was sixth overall but counted for a fifth place in the scoring.

EA boys win, too

East Aurora won the Knox boys Varsity A team title, too, placing Alex Hillyard and Thomas Wlodarczyk in the top 10. Hillyard finished fifth in 16:30.52. He was fourth in the same meet a year ago.

The individual winner in the boys Varsity A race was Evan Hilbert, a senior from St. Joe’s who won in 15:58.70. Joshua Peron of Frontier was second in 16:11.25. Frontier was second in the team scoring.

The boys Varsity B run for small schools was won by Ronan McDonald of Randolph in 16:24.78.

Maple Grove’s first finisher, senior Pete Auer, was 12th in the scoring, but the Red Dragons won the Varsity B title with 139 points, one in front of Newfane, whose best runner, Moran Nathan, was 13th in the scoring.

Alden had two runners in the top 10 – No. 2 Kyle Urban and No. 9 Cameron Easton – as did Springville – Brett Russell No. 3 and Jared Hecht No. 4.

Honors has tougher win

After winning its first two league games by a combined 11-1 score, City Honors got its strongest competition of the season from Olmsted in Radcliffe Cup girls soccer.

The Centaurs defeated the Olmsted Owls, 4-2, for their third straight win in the league for Buffalo Public Schools. Ava Purks, Sabrina Lonas, Natalie Milner and Mary Grace Glavey scored for Honors. Glacey also had two assists and Lonas one. Eleanor Kwacz had the assist on the Centaurs’ other goal.

Pioneer, the only team to defeat City Honors, continued its undefeated season (5-0-1) with a 4-0 over Lake Shore. Ashley Bliss scored three times and Emrey Holland had the other goal for the Panthers.

Later this month, City Honors will have to face Iroquois and the dynamic Kulniszewski sisters.

Freshman Grace Kulniszewski and sister Morgan, a senior, scored three goals and totaled 17 points in the Chiefs’ 7-0 triumph over Cheektowaga on Saturday in ECIC III.

Morgan had three goals and three assists in the victory making her 10-10-30 on the season. Grace had two assists in addition to her three goals and is 17-10-44 for the season.

Emma Scalione scored the winning goal late in the first half and Williamsville East defeated visiting Victor of Section V, 1-0. Bella Buscaglia assisted on the winner for the Flames.

East is 4-0 with its last two wins by 1-0 scores. Anna Miller needed to make 15 saves to keep Victor off the board. The Rochester area team is 0-5.

Blue Devils bounce back

East Aurora (5-1, 4-1 ECIC III) bounced back from a league loss to Maryvale and pinned a 2-0 defeat on Pioneer.

Senior midfield Jimmy Tanner scored both goals for the Blue Devils, one in each half. Clayton Brown and Liam Scime had the assists.

Brady Reinagel scored twice and assisted on the opening goal by Jacob Donner in Hamburg’s 4-1 win over West Seneca West in a non-league match.

Hamburg was coming off a 5-2 loss to Williamsville South in ECIC II after a win over rival Williamsville East earlier in the week.

Jon Oswald had two assists for the Bulldogs in the victory. Cody Lawrence scored for West.

After its 3-1 loss to Hamburg earlier in the week, Williamsville East (5-1, 3-1 ECIC II) showed no mercy on Saturday in its match against West Seneca East. The Flames triumphed, 12-0, as Ethan Ruggiero scored three goals and assisted on two others and Jake Woolingham and Troy Jezioro had a pair each.