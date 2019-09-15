HEIMGARTNER, Norman Louis

HEIMGARTNER - Norman Louis Norman was born on May 10, 1930 in Tonawanda, NY. He was diagnosed in July of 2019 with bladder cancer and, after a brief battle, succumbed to the disease on September 11, 2019 in Olympia, WA. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jackie. He leaves behind his children, Chris (Jodi) Heimgartner and their two children, Lindsay (Chrissy) and Ian; Rod (Kelly) Heimgartner and their three children, Samantha (Derrek), Alex and Lucas; Erica Iversen (Eric) and Greta. In addition, he has two great-grandchildren; his sister, Shirley; numerous nieces and nephews; and scores of friends. Instead of flowers, Norm wished those who want to honor his memory make a donation to his church: International Chinese Christian Church of Tacoma, 5025 N. Pearl St., Tacoma, WA 98407 (reference Norman Heimgartner in subject line). A private family service will be planned at a future date. To read the full obituary or share condolences, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.