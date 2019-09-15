HAYES, John R. "Ricky"

September 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late John J. and Rhea (Wiles) Hayes; brother of Michael Hayes, Jeannie Hayes, Robert (late Kathy) Hayes, Kevin (Evette) Hayes, Daniel (Vanessa) Hayes and Molly (Edward) Zarnowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 AM in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Arrangements by F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Orchard Park, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com