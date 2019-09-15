HARTMAN, Serene Ann

HARTMAN - Serene Ann Age 82, of Springville, died September 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Danial Crocker, Susan (Duane) Anderson and the late Robert Crocker; grandmother of Danial J., Robert M. & Ariel Crocker, Krista & Jeremiah Anderson and the late Joshua Crocker; great-grandmother of Julian Bork and James & Leo Crocker; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Sept. 21, 2019 at 1 pm in Riceville Community Church, 5207 Gooseneck Rd., West Valley. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga 14227 or Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, 222 E. Main St., Springville, 14141. Arrangements by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Online condolences at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com