HARRIS, Colleen Judith (Kelly)

HARRIS - Colleen Judith (nee Kelly)

September 10, 2019, suddenly, beloved daughter of John J. Kelly and Judith A. Wilson; loving mother of Leah Harris, Megan Harris, Dean Harris, Jr., Jamie Harris and Christian Wilson (deceased); dearest sister of Kathleen Gurney (Randal), Maureen Kelly and Anne Cavalier (Thomas); also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 11:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. A private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Colleen's name, to the SPCA.