HALADY, Robert J.

HALADY - Robert J. September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 45 years to Sue A. (nee Dauscher) Halady. Devoted father of Robert W. (Jenny), Steven W. (Michael Puskas), Andrew J. Halady. Loving grandfather of Amelia Halady. Dear brother of Mary Ann (Mark) Hoffman and Walter J. (Michelle) Halady Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. Monday from 6-8 PM and Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 9:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Bob was a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army, Agent with the Custom and Border Control and a founding member of Homeland Security. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com