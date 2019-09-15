HAINES, Dorothy I. (Burlingame)

Age 93, September 12, 2019, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Leland P. Haines; devoted mother of Patricia (Michael) Magrum, Mark Haines, Samuel Haines and Gineen Taylor; adored grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of six; dear sister of the late George (late Teola) Burlingame, late Jean Burlingame and the late Lewis (late Susan) Burlingame; fond sister-in-law of Charles Haines; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Friends may call Monday 4-7 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, inc., funeral home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM in New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Dr., Buffalo, NY 14223. Memorials may be made in memory of Dorothy to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com