GUERIN, Michael T.

GUERIN - Michael T. South Buffalo's fish, age 67, January 16, 2019. Survived by Patricia (Roof) Guerin; children, Michael, Suzzan, Sarahlyn and Nicholas. Burial will be held on September 21 at 2 PM in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna. A Celebration of his life will be held at Talty's Irish Pub immediately following with live Irish music and food.