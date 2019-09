GREEN, John Thomas, Jr.

GREEN - John Thomas, Jr. September 9, 2019. Loving father of John T. III, Janine Antionette, and Jasmine R. Santiago; grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of one; beloved son of Mildred E. Green (late John T. Green, Sr.); beloved brother of Julius C. (Monita), Jeffery L. (Judy), Joan S. (Mitchell), James M. (Jennifer), Jerome J. (Carmela), Terry (Sonya), and Julie Green; survived by a host of relatives and friends. Wake Saturday 10 am, Funeral 11 am at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, 314 E. Ferry Street. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue.