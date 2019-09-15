GIBBONS, Dorothy N. "Dodie" (Neary)

GIBBONS - Dorothy N. "Dodie"(nee Neary)

Age 89, died peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Irving Herbert "Herb" Pomeroy III and her first husband Michael B. Gibbons. Born in Wellsville, NY on July 21, 1930, she was daughter of the late Vincent and Loretta (Perry) Neary. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from SUNY Buffalo with a master's degree in Counseling and with honors from Hilbert College, of Hamburg, NY, with a bachelor's degree in sociology in 1975. She was named to the "Who's Who in American Junior Colleges" for that year.

She worked at Hilbert College and then Bentley College in Waltham, MA for a number of years until her retirement.She loved the many facets of her life, including her immediate and extended family. She was a devoted and adoring grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her jazz family, her many friends, the beach, music and poetry. Surviving her are two daughters, Colleen Gibbons and her husband Patrick Hanley of Buffalo, NY and Bridget Gibbons of Bronxville, NY; her son Kevin Gibbons and his wife Eileen of Marblehead; her stepchildren Perry Pomeroy and her husband Joseph Musacchio of Hamilton; Eden Pomeroy and his wife Lisa of Lake Worth, FL. She is also survived by her many adoring grandchildren, Greta Musacchio of Brooklyn, NY and Max Musacchio of Portland, ME; Cameron Pomeroy and his wife Jenna from Boynton Beach, FL and Mason Shapiro of Lake Worth, FL; Jakob Robbins of Delray Beach, FL; Abram Gibbons and his wife Jennifer of Charleston, SC; Sean, Kyle, and Katie Gibbons, of Marblehead, MA; Liam Sapon, of Bronxville, NY; and Tyler Gibbons of Pittsburg, PA. She is also survived by her great-grandson Nicholas Rodriguez of Charlotte, NC, great-granddaughter Kaitlin Gibbons of Charleston, SC and great-grandson Jack Irving Pomeroy of Boyton Beach, FL. She was also predeceased by three sons, Patrick, Timothy, Daniel Gibbons and a granddaughter, Brandi Rose Thompson. A celebration of Dodie's life will be held in the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, Gloucester, on Thursday, September 19, at 11:30 AM. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 18, from 4-7 PM. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Burial will be in Dolliver Cemetery in Gloucester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Berklee College of Music's Herb Pomeroy Scholarship Fund, 1140 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02215. Information, directions and condolences can be found online at www.campbellfuneral.com.