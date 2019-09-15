GARDNER, Philip Ritchie

GARDNER - Philip Ritchie Of East Amherst, entered into rest September 10, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou K. (nee Taffe) Gardner; devoted father of Carol Ann (Steven Racow) Gardner, John Philip (Susan Aquilino) Gardner, James Matthew (Sarah Ogilvie) Gardner, and the late Kathleen Mary (Michael) LaTona; cherished grandfather of Brian Racow, Emily Racow, Christopher LaTona, Jacquie LaTona, Sean Gardner, Eric Gardner, James Gardner, and Matthew Gardner; fond great-grandfather of Colton; loving son of the late Earl E. and Emma R. Gardner; dear brother of the late Eleanor (Ellie) Strader; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private services. Philip Gardner was a 60+ year member of the CWA ITU Printing sector and retired as Vice President of the Buffalo Niagara Typographical Union #9. He was a 50 year member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Eggertsville and longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations to Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com