FENTON, Mary Ann (Kaleta)

September 14, 2019, of Williamsville, age 59, cherished mother of Michael Thomas (Sasha Richard) Fenton; beloved daughter of Barbara (Marchese) and Lawrence Kaleta; dear sister of Julie (Don) Cash; loving aunt of Stephanie (Justin) Hogan and Stephen (Jaimie Geier) Cash; other family members and friends; and her beloved dogs Floyd and Calvin. Arrangements by the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC. Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, Wednesday 10 AM. No prior visitation. Mary Ann was a past member of Park Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com