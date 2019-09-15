FENNELL, Bobby E.

FENNELL - Bobby E. September 13, 2019 at age 85. Beloved husband of the late Faber (nee Eaton) Fennell; loving father of Kathy (Joe) Kluczynski, Gary (Grace) Fennell, Darlene (Douglas) Hodkin, Tammy (Steve) Huffman, Mike Fennell, Loralie (Bob) Farnsworth and Rhonda (Jack) Honan; cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; caring brother of Polly (late Joe) Bucchel and Betty Stripling, pre-deceased by several siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-6 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.amigone.com