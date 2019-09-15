EDWARDS, Helen K. (Furgala)

Helen was called home to the Lord September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas E. Edwards for 59 years; loving mother of Arlene (late Paul) Martinez, Susan (late John) Doughtie, Eugene Capodagli and Julie (Kenneth) Arthur. Earlier marriage to the late (1959) Eugene Peter Capodagli; grandmother of Kathrine (Eric) Rogala and Robert (Elisabeth) Nagel; great-grandmother of Grace and Olivia Nagel; daughter of the late Wasyl and Emily Furgala; sister of predeceased brothers Stephen, Walter, Phil and Michael (all WWII veterans); also survived by nieces and nephews. Final arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.