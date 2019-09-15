Deaths Death Notices
EDWARDS, Helen K. (Furgala)
EDWARDS - Helen K. (nee Furgala)
Helen was called home to the Lord September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas E. Edwards for 59 years; loving mother of Arlene (late Paul) Martinez, Susan (late John) Doughtie, Eugene Capodagli and Julie (Kenneth) Arthur. Earlier marriage to the late (1959) Eugene Peter Capodagli; grandmother of Kathrine (Eric) Rogala and Robert (Elisabeth) Nagel; great-grandmother of Grace and Olivia Nagel; daughter of the late Wasyl and Emily Furgala; sister of predeceased brothers Stephen, Walter, Phil and Michael (all WWII veterans); also survived by nieces and nephews. Final arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Arrangements by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook