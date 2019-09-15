Editorial: WNY welcome center needs to lure visitors

Just because you build it doesn’t mean they will come.

That’s what Buffalo News reporter Lou Michel found in his report last week about the Western New York Welcome Center on Grand Island. The $25 million, state-funded facility is warm and welcoming but appears sparsely attended.

The purpose of the building, funded entirely by phase two of the state’s Buffalo Billion initiative, is to attract tourists traveling between Buffalo, Niagara Falls and southern Ontario, and to get them to pay more attention to attractions in our region rather than just passing through.

The goal is worthy: We have a lot to show off here. While the Welcome Center may not be ideally situated off the I-190 – the center is visible from the highway, but motorists must exit at Whitehaven Boulevard to reach it – it’s not going anywhere. The Thruway Authority needs to find ways to attract more visitors.

Grand Island’s building is one of 11 Welcome Centers in the state, and one of three operated by the Thruway. The Capital Region’s center, which has entrance and exit roads to Route I-87, is the state’s busiest, with nearly 500,000 visitors since last fall. The Thruway says there were 177,224 visitors to the Grand Island site, though its figures may be inflated by people walking through the facility’s entrance more than once on a visit.

Thruway officials point out that the facility was designed partly for use by Grand Island residents.

“There’s a weekly farmers market and the community room is utilized on a regular basis,” Thruway Authority spokeswoman Jennifer Givner said.

That’s a nice benefit for the 21,000-plus residents of Grand Island, who probably didn’t need a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired building at which to hold community gatherings.

The reason the state invested $25 million in the building was to make it a magnet for the estimated 65,000 motorists who pass through that section of the Thruway each day. There needs to be more promotion, advertising or other friendly persuasion to draw people in.

Among the center’s features are a video screen highlighting nearby sights to see, touchscreen kiosks and a Taste NY store that sells products produced by vendors locally and from across the state.

According to the Thruway’s Givner, a federal law prohibits commercial ventures, such as a Taste NY store, at rest stops with direct access to interstate highways, except for existing facilities that were grandfathered in. To have the store, the center could not be directly connected to the I-190. It might be better to have the connection rather than the store, which won’t last long anyway if it doesn’t have customers.

Turning the Welcome Center into more of a destination is up to the Thruway Authority’s marketing department. They can also take the suggestion of Niagara Falls Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello and “multitask the building,” getting organizations to hold meetings there.

As Morinello said of the facility: “It’s there and it is not going away.”