ECKLER, Elson P. "Al"

ECKLER - Elson P. "Al"

September 8, 2019.Dear father of Joel (Anita), Elson (Crystal) and survived by their mother "Josie", Michael and his mother Kristine; loving grandfather of Christopher, Nicole "Nikki", Rachel, Brittany, Taylor, Brooke, Elson III and Dylan; great-grandfather of Colby and Leyna; son of the late Hildreth and Hilda Eckler; brother of Rebecca (Richard) Burg and the late Barbara (John) Metz; survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held on a future date. Please see In loving memory of Elson "Al" Eckler on facebook. Arrangements by James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.