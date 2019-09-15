DZIEWA, Eleanor "Java"

April 5, 2018. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Chester J. Dziewa; and sons Alan Dziewa and Michael John Dziewa. Mother of Gary John Dziewa and Rosemary McCarty; mother-in-law of Kathy Dziewa; grandmother of Norma, Roseann, Mary Ellen, Brian, Kristen, Ann, and Robert; great-grandmother of Matthew, Elle, Isabelle, Landry, Bennett, Faye, Graham, Hannah and Lyla; sister of Jean Marie Moore of Cheektowaga, NY. Memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225.