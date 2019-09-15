Deadly crash in West Seneca under investigation, driver arrested for DWI

A woman was killed and three other occupants of a vehicle seriously injured after their car went off the road and overturned early Sunday morning in West Seneca.

The driver, meanwhile, was arrested at the hospital for driving while intoxicated.

West Seneca police confirmed the deadly crash happened at 5:28 a.m. near 1720 Southwestern Blvd., at the intersection of Southwestern Boulevard and Transit Road. Police officers, responding to a call of "unknown trouble," found the vehicle about 50 yards off the road, with two male and two female passengers.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were transported to Erie County Medical Center with "serious physical injuries."

The West Seneca Police Accident Investigation Unit continued to investigate the crash site, while the department's Aviation Unit searched the area for any additional victims, but found none.

The driver had refused to submit to a blood test, so officers obtained a court order from state Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns to compel his cooperation, resulting in the arrest.

Police were not releasing the names of the victims pending notification of relatives.

The crash occurred just south of Cazenovia Creek and north of Harvest Hill Golf Course. That's the same area in which a Frontier Central High School student was killed in June in a two-car crash that left three others injured the morning after the school prom. The Southtowns Family YMCA entrance is located there, and the curve in the highway has also generally been an area of concern for police in the past.