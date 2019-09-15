CURTIN, Mary Lou (Farrell)

CURTIN - Mary Lou (nee Farrell)

Mary Lou (Farrell) Curtin, 92, of Williamsport, MD, passed away, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Williamsport Retirement Village. She was the wife of the late James A. Curtin MD. Born Thursday, January 27, 1927 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late James F. Farrell and the late Louise J. (Hanssel) Farrell. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary Lou is preceded in death by brothers, James F. Farrell, C. Robert Farrell, Neil R. Farrell and John A. Farrell. She is survived by her children, Kathleen "Kathy" Curtin, James Joseph Curtin (Beth) and Mary Clare Thompson (Sam); grandchildren, James Thompson, Tiffany, Kristina and Alissa Curtin; and many nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was a graduate of D'Youville College in 1948. In June of 1950, she married the love of her life, Jim Curtin. Together they were married for 55 years. Mary Lou was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed playing golf and cooking. Her Williamsport Retirement Village family were an important part of her life, offering her love, friendship and support. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the St. Augustine Catholic Church, 32 E. Potomac St Williamsport, MD, with the Rev. John J. Jicha officiating. Family will receive friends at the church, Friday, September 20, 2019, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave, Hagerstown MD, 21742 or to D'Youville College.Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com