CURRIE, Vanessa O.

CURRIE - Vanessa O. September 6, 2019. Loving mother of Inita Perkins and Damar Currie, Sr. Predeceased by James Currie. Grandmother of eight. Great-grandmother of four. Sister of six. Survived by a host of family and friends. Wake 11 AM, Funeral 12 noon at Antioch Baptist Church, 1367 Fillmore Avenue. Flowers respectfully declined. Please make a donation to Toys for Joy. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14215.