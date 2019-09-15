College football: Long PAT return helps Utica defeat Buffalo State

A 98-yard return of a blocked kick on an extra point spurred Utica College to a 26-15 over Buffalo State in their nonleague game at Gaetano Stadium in Utica.

The Pioneers scored all of their points in the second half after the Bengals had taken a 3-0 lead on a 33-yard field goal by Tommy Carr on the final play of the first half.

Buffalo State was in position to tie the game at 10 after Darren Wesley returned an interception 23 yards for a score. However, Carr's kick for the conversion was blocked and returned by Marquis Simpson with 40 seconds left in the third quarter for a 12-9 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Utica's Jamarious Morgan ran 2 yards for a score and Logan Wilcox connected with J.J. O'Connor for the second time on a TD pass, this one from 30 yards, to make it 26-9.

Zak Ciezki (Cheektowaga) passed 5 yards to Jordan Evert (Sweet Home) with 1:08 left to complete the scoring.

Ciezki completed 19 of 31 for 203 yards. Joe Stewart (Kenmore West) had six receptions for 50 yards.

Defensively, the Bengals were led by Devin Delmont (St. Francis) with 11 tackles. Gino Bonagura had 10 tackles and an interception. Elloheim Tucker also had an interception for Buffalo State.

The Bengals have the first of the two nonconference games left on their schedule when they host Brockport at noon on Saturday.