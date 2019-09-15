CLARK, Barbara A. (Culver)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Clark; devoted mother of Marjorie (Charles) Kabza, Thomas Clark and Eileen; cherished grandmother of Thomas M. Clark, Christopher (Kellie) Kabza, Heather Clark and the late Jonathan Kabza; adored great-grandmother of Case and Makena; loving daughter of the late Webster and Lorraine Culver; dear sister of David Culver and Dolores (James ) Flowers. No prior visitation. Private Services. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com