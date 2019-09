CLANCY, Brian Matthew

CLANCY - Brian Matthew 55, died August 31, 2019. Survived by beloved wife Lori (Donovan); son, Sean; sister, Shelagh; brothers, Kevin and Steve; stepson, Robert Donovan (Rosanne); granddaughters, Jasmine Donovan and Samantha Gensler; and six nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace in Community Church, 11269 Broadway in Alden, at 3 pm, September 21, 2019.