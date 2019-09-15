CESAREO, Joseph J.

CESAREO - Joseph J. Of Hamburg, entered into rest on September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Strnad) Cesareo; devoted father of David Cesareo and Craig Cesareo; loving son of the late Samuel and Jean Cesareo; dear brother of the late Anne Levin; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit at Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd near Lake Ave on Thursday from 3-7 PM. Funeral services immediately following. Mr. Cesareo was a U.S. Army Veteran and founder and former owner of All Around Sound Photo and Video. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com