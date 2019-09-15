CAROSA, Maria P. (Pavone)

September 9, 2019, beloved wife of Alfred Carosa; dearest mother of Maria (John) Stanwich and the late Joseph Carosa; loving grandmother of Louisa Stanwich; dear sister of Jennie (late Santo) Sacco, Margaret Pavone, Dolores Pavone and the late Katherine Lassak and the late Sr. Deanna Maria Pavone; also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church (please assemble at church). Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Mercy Hospital Foundation and/or Roswell Park Alliance. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.