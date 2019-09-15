BYRD, Donald, Jr.

BYRD - Donald, Jr. Of Niagara Falls, age 19, entered into rest on September 12, 2019. Beloved son of Donald and Colleen Byrd and Katye Norman; loving brother of Matthew, Leanne, Ciera, Krista, Shyanne, Alexis and Todd Jr; also survived by Aunt Renae, Gran-Gran, many aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday and Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 307 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM from the Nash Road Church, 958 Nash Rd., North Tonawanda. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com