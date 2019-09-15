How Bills have fared after previous 2-0 starts

The Buffalo Bills have started 2-0 in 16 previous seasons, but this is the first time they have gone to 2-0 on the road to open a season. Here is how the 16 previous teams fared, including two AFL titles and three Super Bowl appearances but also missed the playoffs seven times:

1964: Wins against Chiefs and Broncos to begin a 12-2 season, culminating in an AFL championship.

1965: Wins against Patriots and at Denver to begin a 10-3-1 season, culminating in an AFL championship.

1975: Wins against the Jets and at Steelers to begin an 8-6 season. Missed playoffs.

1980: Wins against Dolphins and Jets to begin an 11-5-1 season. Lost in AFC divisional playoff.

1981: Wins against Jets and at Colts to begin an 10-6 season. Lost in AFC divisional playoff.

1982: Wins against Chiefs and Vikings before the NFL strike. Final record was 4-5. Missed playoffs.

1988: Wins against Vikings and Dolphins to begin 12-4 season. Lost in AFC championship game.

1991: Wins against Dolphins and Steelers to begin 13-3 season. Lost in Super Bowl.

1992: Wins against Ram and at 49ers to begin 11-5 season. Lost in Super Bowl.

1993: Wins against Patriots and at Cowboys to begin 12-4 season. Lost in Super Bowl.

1996: Wins at Giants and against Patriots to begin 10-6 season. Lost in wild card.

2000: Wins against Titans and Packers to begin 8-8-1 season. Missed playoffs.

2003: Wins against Patriots and at Jaguars to begin 6-10 season. Missed playoffs.

2008: Wins against Seattle and at Jaguars to begin 7-9 season. Missed playoffs.

2011: Wins at Chiefs and against Raiders to begin 6-10 season. Missed playoffs.

2014: Wins at Bears and against Dolphins to begin 9-7 season. Missed playoffs.