Bills QB Josh Allen proclaims 'One New York team'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to endear himself to Bills fans far and wide, and this answer from Sunday's postgame news conference won't hurt.

Asked what he wanted to show the New York teams and fans the first two weeks said, he replied, “One New York team," with a wink and a point.

"I'm just kidding," he said. "I care about what the Bills are doing and how our teammates respond to how I play. To have a 'C' on my chest and to go out there and put everything on the line for those guys is what I'm striving to do."

Then asked about possibly being drafted by the Jets or Giants and playing in New York he replied, “I am playing in New York.”

As noted by the NFL Network's Rich Eisen, the Jets and Giants now need to win three games at MetLife Stadium this season to surpass the Bills' two wins at the stadium.

The Bills became the first team to win road games in consecutive weeks in the same venue since the Chicago Bears beat the Jets and Giants in Weeks 9 and 10 in 2006.

Also, worth noting, Allen has the same number of wins as Eli Manning and Sam Darnold at MetLife Stadium in the last two seasons. Bills backup Matt Barkley also has a win in the venue.

You can watch the video clip here: