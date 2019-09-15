Bills running back Devin Singletary leaves game with hamstring injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Buffalo Bills rookie running back Devin Singletary left Sunday’s 28-14 victory against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury with about five minutes remaining in the game, a concerning development heading into preparations for next weekend’s home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Singletary began hopping out of bounds at the tail end of a four-yard run and grabbed his left hamstring. He headed back onto the field but sat on the turf and was looked at by athletic trainers. He did not return, but was seen standing on the sideline as the clock ticked down.

“I don’t know anything further at this point,” coach Sean McDermott said after the game. “We’ll evaluate him and know a little bit more in the next couple of days.”

Singletary, the team’s third-round draft pick out of Florida Atlantic, had six carries for 57 yards, including a 20-yard run, and the first touchdown of his NFL career before the injury.

“Kudos to him for being able to score,” center Mitch Morse said. “He just works so hard, and hopefully he’ll bounce back from the hamstring. It’s tough. We’ll be ready for when he gets back, because he’s an integral part of this offense.”

Singletary was phenomenal, particularly in second half, for the second week in a row, a dangerous and effective change of pace from veteran Frank Gore.

He had four carries for 70 yards and five catches for 28 yards in last week’s season opener against the New York Jets.

“Devin is nice. He has great vision, runs really hard, makes guys miss,” linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. “And then you throw Frank in there, who’s downhill, run-you-over, it’s just a nice one-two punch, a nice dynamic that we have. And it was nice to have Frank when Devin went down, because you feel like you don’t miss a beat because of his longevity and experience in this league and his ability to play still.

“We’ll see how bad the hammy is, because you just don’t know. But it’s next man up, whether it’s T.J. (Yeldon) or whoever we decide we’re going to put back there has to be able to carry the load. Being in this league, you understand that guys are going to get hurt and it’s all about being able to work your way until they’re able to get back.”

Yeldon, the only other running back on the roster, will have to pick up the slack should Singletary miss time. He has played in both games this season, but does not have a carry.

Fullback Patrick DiMarco had one carry for one yard against the Giants. That was his fifth career carry in eight seasons.

Gore, the 36-year-old workhorse and future Hall of Famer, downplayed Singletary’s injury.

“That’s my little brother, man. He’ll be fine,” Gore said. “He’s from my way. He’ll be fine.”