BRUCE, Ruby A. (Westover)

Age 76, of Springville, September 13, 2019, beloved mother of Yvonne (Joe) Sciolino and Colleen (George) Wiedemann; grandmother of Alicia and Katelyn; sister of Robert (Beverly) Elliott, Emma Jean Elliott, Dorothy (Thomas) Morris, Louise Janish and the late Joan Kelley; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the First United Methodist Church, 474 E. Main St., Springville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Tails Farm & Rescue Center, 3045 Paxon Rd., Eden, 14057 or Defenders of Wildlife at www.defenders.org. Register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com