Bills Mailbag: How many more carries should we expect for Devin Singletary?

This week’s Bills Mailbag touches on Devin Singletary’s usage, Ed Oliver’s playing time, the national opinion on Josh Allen and much more. Let’s dive right into it …

Erin Moran asks: Is Devin Singletary going to have a bigger role this week?

Sam Ruggiero asks: 1. Will the Bills feature Devin Singletary this week versus a weak Giants’ run defense or is it running back by committee? 2. What can Brian Daboll do to get Cole Beasley more receptions as a safety valve for Josh Allen?

Jay: Singletary’s performance against the Jets all but demands more touches moving forward. I don’t think there’s any doubt he gets more than the four carries he had in Week 1. The question is, how many more? I don’t believe he’ll jump right to getting 20 or 25 a game. Coach Sean McDermott wasn’t about to be pinned down this week (wrestling term) on the subject of who is his feature back. The coach insisted that carries will instead be split up based on the game plan and health of his players. It’s clear that Frank Gore has a big role in this offense. I also think T.J. Yeldon will factor into the mix, even if he had a minimal role in Week 1. So I’d say yes to Erin’s question and yes to Sam’s first question – it is a running back by committee.

As for the second part of Sam’s question, Beasley had nine targets against the Jets. That’s a big number. He caught five of those passes and was charged with two drops (one of those was clear, the other came on the low pass from Allen that ended up being intercepted. It’s debatable whether that should have been called a drop). If Beasley continues his pace, he’ll have 144 targets at the end of the season. If he catches only half of those, he’ll have 72 catches. That would be just three off his career best. It’s a good bet he catches more than 50 percent, too. I don’t think Daboll needs to do anything different with Beasley. He’s going to get a lot of work this year.

David Fahrenholz asks: Ed Oliver appears to be better than Star Lotulelei. Do you feel their time should favor Oliver more?

Jay: No, because they play different position. Oliver is a three-technique defensive tackle. Lotulelei plays the one technique. Their responsibilities are different. Lotulelei is more of a space eater, occupying blocks for the players around him. Oliver is asked to get up the field and pressure the quarterback. The rookie played 65 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1. That’s a fine number. If it goes up, it won’t be at the expense of Lotulelei. Rather, the playing time for Jordan Phillips would likely dip some, because he’s the three-technique backup.

Rick McGuire asks: How does Sean McDermott guard against a letdown this week against the Giants after a very emotional win over the Jets? Probably doesn’t help that the Giants were hammered by Dallas last Sunday, either.

Jay: This might come across as snarky, but showing them last year’s standings should do the trick. The Bills were a six-win team a year ago. They haven’t earned the right to look past anyone. They might be slight favorites, but the money in Vegas has been on the Giants. The point spread opened with the Bills as 2½-point favorites, and that’s’ dropped to 1½ in most sportsbooks. New York also has one of the best players in the NFL in running back Saquon Barkley. Flipping on his film should make it clear that the Giants shouldn’t be overlooked. I don’t expect that will happen. McDermott has done a good job keeping his team focused on the task at hand, leaving the projections to fans and media.

Jim Eimer asks: What does UB football need to do to get some support from the local football/Bills fan base?

Jay: That’s a question that has gone unanswered for years. The setup at UB Stadium is not great, with the track surrounding the football field keeping fans so far away from the action. The problems run much deeper than that, though. Years of losing contributed to the problem. From 1999, when the Bulls joined the Mid-American Conference, to 2006, the team never won more than three games in a season. It’s tough to build a loyal fan base that way. Even when the team has had good years, like in 2008 and 2013, it hasn’t been able to sustain that success. You have to go back to 1983-84 to find the last time the program had two consecutive winning years. Weather also plays a factor later in the season – an issue the Bills have to deal with, too. The Bulls are coming off the best season in program history, reaching 10 wins for the first time. The announced crowd at the home opener, however, was just 18,412 – about 60 percent of the capacity of UB Stadium. The reality is it’s always going to be a tough sell for any team in Western New York that’s not the Bills or Sabres.

Reverend Bob asks: Why do national media folk bash on Josh Allen so much? Jared Goff’s numbers were horrible his rookie year. I don’t remember this much bashing.

Jay: I wouldn’t make a blanket statement like that. I can think of several examples of national media fawning over Allen. Here’s just one – Adam Schein of CBS Sports had this to say about Allen last month: “He wants to deliver the goods to the amazing Bills fans in the worst possible way, and he will. I love Josh Allen.” That doesn’t sound like bashing to me. Now, are there analysts who are critical of Allen? Most definitely. That’s perfectly OK. My issue is when those analysts, particularly if they were down on Allen during the pre-draft process, cherry-pick a bad play here or there in an attempt to be proved correct. Allen has been polarizing, but the quarterback should be judged on his entire body of work. Any analyst with a hot take about Allen’s future as a franchise quarterback, either good or bad, should probably pump the brakes. We need to see a lot more before that is evident.

Del Larocque asks: Will Tommy Sweeney’s role in the offense increase like we expect Singletary’s to increase? He has a knack for getting open and getting tough yards like we’ve seen in a while at tight end.

Jay: I don’t think so. If anything, I could see it going the other way soon. Tyler Kroft is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Even if he doesn’t play against the Giants, it’s clear that his return is not far off. When Kroft does get back, it’s going to cost someone playing time, and the most likely candidate is Sweeney. Veteran Lee Smith is secure in his role as the blocking tight end, while fellow rookie Dawson Knox was a third-round draft pick. Based on that, he figures to get a few more opportunities than Sweeney. I agree that the seventh-round draft pick out of Boston College has been impressive. It’s certainly possible that he finds his way onto the field through continued strong performances in practice and games, but for right now I expect him to be the fourth tight end when Kroft gets back.

Paul G. Waas asks: Stop Saquon Barkley equals stop the Giants?

Jay: It’s rarely that simple in the NFL, but it’s tough to disagree with the idea in this case. Eli Manning is years past his prime, and the Giants’ best wide receivers are either suspended (Golden Tate) or hurt (Sterling Shepard, concussion). Adding to that, the Giants’ defense was pummeled last week by the Cowboys. New York has significant issues rushing the passer and in coverage. It doesn’t take a master’s degree in football coaching to think that limiting Barkley – as much as that can be done – will be the game plan put together by Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Eli Padilla asks: With the injuries to the Jets and the Dolphins tanking, do the Bills now have the best opportunity to be a wild card this season?

Jay: I wouldn’t say the best, but they have a better chance than they did a week ago. A division win on the road could be very big down the stretch. It’s hard not to overreact to the results in Week 1, but the AFC looks like it’s going to be very competitive. If we concede that the Patriots are overwhelming favorites for the AFC East, that means the Bills are fighting with 12 other teams for two wild-card spots. I’d say the Chiefs are favorites to win the AFC West, while the AFC North and AFC South look wide open. The Chargers, Colts, Texans, Titans, Browns, Steelers and Ravens all figure to compete for a playoff spot. The bottom line for the Bills is it won’t be easy.

Robert Goodwin asks: Same stadium, but different teams and conference – will the Bills see any differences in game-day protocol?

Jay: No, it will be business as usual. The only difference is MetLife Stadium will be in Giants blue and not Jets green. According to the Bills’ media relations department, a win Sunday would mark the first time in franchise history the team has started 2-0 with back-to-back road wins. Additionally, the Bills are looking to become the first team since the 2006 Chicago Bears to win back-to-back road games in the same stadium.

Michael Lenhard asks: Absolutely crazy home opener if they’re 2-0. You and the family tailgating it then?

Jay: Sadly, we are not. I can’t even remember the last time I tailgated for anything, which is depressing. Don’t get old. Thanks for all the questions this week!