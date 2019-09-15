BEYER, Frederick A., Sr.

BEYER - Frederick A., Sr. Of West Seneca, NY, September 9, 2019, formerly of Chestnut Ridge, NY. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Carr) Beyer; dearest father of William (Jeanine) Beyer, Deborah, Patricia, and the late Frederick Jr. and Edward Beyer; loving grandfather of Olivia and Emma; brother of Edward (Barbara) and the late William Beyer. Visitation Tuesday 5-7 PM with a Service to follow at 7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. Friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined.