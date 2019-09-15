BARDOL, Marilyn F. (Johnstone)

BARDOL - Marilyn F. (nee Johnstone)

August 12, 2019. Beloved mother of Kenneth and Kevin (Elaine) Bardol and the late Christopher Bardol; dear grandmother of Cody, Thomas, Adam, and Stephen; great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren; sister of Carole (late Don) Bain; dear aunt of Deborah, Karen, Cheri, Mary, and Donna. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 10 AM at the Fairdale, 672 Wehrle Dr., Amherst. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com