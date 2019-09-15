ATTARDO, Calogero Angelo "Charles"

ATTARDO - Calogero Angelo "Charles"

Of Seminole, FL, formerly of Kenmore entered into rest September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Rita J. (nee Galletti) Attardo; devoted father of Angelo Attardo, Caroline Attardo Genco (David Fusco) and Rose Attardo; cherished grandfather of Brandon Genco, Joseph Genco, Anthony (Ashley) Orlowski, Bennett Orlowski and the late Christina Genco; fond great-grandfather of Finley, Cove and Samara; loving son of the late Angelo and Calogera Attardo; dear brother of the late Vincenzo (late Maria) Attardo and Rosa (late Calogero) Sciandra; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated a St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com