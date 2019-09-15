Share this article

Area colleges (Sept. 16)

Published

Sunday’s results

MEN’S SOCCER

Yale 3, Niagara 1

N (1-5-0): Mackenzie Roach g

Hartford 1, St. Bonaventure 0

D’Youville 3, Alfred 0

D (5-3-0): Jake Kowalewski g; Marco Ciccarelli g; Hunter Sherman g; Kyle Dick sho, 7 saves

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UB 1, Niagara 0

UB (3-2-1): Marcy Barberio gwg; Emily Kelly sho, 6 saves

NU (4-2-1): Sabrina Lucas 4 saves

Canisius 2, Cleveland State 0

C (4-2-0): Margretta Dry g-a; Shauna Lee g; Alana Rossi sho, 3 saves

St. Bonaventure 2, Merrimack 1

SB (4-4-0): Kacie Filian 2g

Hudson Valley CC 9, Jamestown CC 0

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Niagara Pod

Mohawk Valley CC 25-25-19-18-15, ECC 22-11-25-25-8

Jamestown CC 25-28-25, Mohawk Valley CC 10-26-19

MEN’S GOLF

Cornell Invitational

Team: 1, Columbua 866, 4, St. Bonaventure 878, 10, Canisius 885.

Individual: 1, Michael O’Brien (St. Joseph’s) 72-69-66-207, T7, David Hanes (C) 69-76-70-215, T7, Christian Chapman (SB) 70-70-75-215.

