Area colleges (Sept. 16)

Sunday’s results
MEN’S SOCCER
Yale 3, Niagara 1
N (1-5-0): Mackenzie Roach g
Hartford 1, St. Bonaventure 0
D’Youville 3, Alfred 0
D (5-3-0): Jake Kowalewski g; Marco Ciccarelli g; Hunter Sherman g; Kyle Dick sho, 7 saves
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UB 1, Niagara 0
UB (3-2-1): Marcy Barberio gwg; Emily Kelly sho, 6 saves
NU (4-2-1): Sabrina Lucas 4 saves
Canisius 2, Cleveland State 0
C (4-2-0): Margretta Dry g-a; Shauna Lee g; Alana Rossi sho, 3 saves
St. Bonaventure 2, Merrimack 1
SB (4-4-0): Kacie Filian 2g
Hudson Valley CC 9, Jamestown CC 0
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Niagara Pod
Mohawk Valley CC 25-25-19-18-15, ECC 22-11-25-25-8
Jamestown CC 25-28-25, Mohawk Valley CC 10-26-19
MEN’S GOLF
Cornell Invitational
Team: 1, Columbua 866, 4, St. Bonaventure 878, 10, Canisius 885.
Individual: 1, Michael O’Brien (St. Joseph’s) 72-69-66-207, T7, David Hanes (C) 69-76-70-215, T7, Christian Chapman (SB) 70-70-75-215.
For Division I information
UB: www.ubbulls.com
Canisius: www.gogriffs.com
Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com
Bona: www.gobonnies.com
