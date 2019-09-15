Another Voice: Don’t tear down the Skyway – it’s a scenic treasure

By Francis R. Kowsky

The other day I went down to the Central Library to view the submissions for the Skyway Corridor competition. I was once again reminded what a magnificent piece of design from the recent past is the Skyway.

And of all the highways built during the postwar period, the Skyway caused no disruption to life in town because it went through an industrial area, not a residential or commercial neighborhood. Its purpose was to carry traffic over the busy port.

Inspiration for the Skyway came from one of the more audacious urbanistic visions of the influential modern French architect, Le Corbusier. His Plan Obus of 1933 for the North African city of Algiers featured an elevated highway connecting the central city to its suburbs. It snaked through the cityscape in graceful curves that many believe were inspired by the female body.

In 1950, bridge builder Edward Payson Lupfer began work on Buffalo’s version of the Algiers highway. He raised his elevated roadway on slender, reinforced concrete pylons. These he designed with gradual setbacks in the manner of well-known dramatic illustrations of skyscrapers by Hugh Ferris.

Looking at it from the Outer Harbor, especially, one appreciates just how graceful the curving structure is, and how daring is the extra-wide spacing of the pylons that carry the great height of the roadway over the Buffalo River. Evading the impression of a barrier, the entire sloping sequence of piers and road gives scale to the view behind it of the industrial landscape of Kelly Island. It is certainly one of the grandest urban industrial panoramas.

Moreover, for drivers coming from town, the view of the lake that greets them as they arrive at the top of the Skyway is breathtaking, a scenic vista that few cities can rival.

The Skyway is a significant remnant of Buffalo’s port history and one of its scenic treasures. Many of the submissions highlight the Skyway’s heroic scale, dramatic beauty and scenic prospects, and suggest it be transformed from a flyby highway into a pedestrian destination.

All plans for the waterfront should incorporate it, as they should maintain the open space beneath it, the invaluable pubic parkland along the Outer Harbor. Those submissions that call for the Skyway’s removal should be relegated to the trash bin.

Demolition of the Skyway would be a tragic the loss to the city’s celebrated architectural heritage. I sincerely hope that the new urbanists among us – those who love the grain elevators, daylight factories, warehouses and other places of toil being adaptively reused – will convince civic leaders to keep the Skyway in Buffalo’s future.

Francis R. Kowsky is a distinguished professor emeritus from SUNY Buffalo State and a fellow of the Society of Architectural Historians.