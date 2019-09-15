Amherst drops building violations lodged against Grover's Bar & Grill

Amherst decided it has bigger burgers to grill.

The town has agreed to drop its legal case against Grover's Bar & Grill, which officials had accused of several code violations and had threatened with up to $1 million in fines.

The Town Attorney's Office previously had backed off its contention that the Transit Road restaurant illegally allowed customers to park on town property.

Then, on Wednesday in Amherst Housing Court, the town agreed to drop the remaining charges that concerned the restaurant's dumpster and awning. Town Justice Geoffrey Klein made it official.

It was welcome news for Grover's owner Georgina Hartman, who is still steaming over the town's pursuit of this case.

"One hundred percent I believe this was selective enforcement," Hartman told The Buffalo News.

Hartman and her mother bought the restaurant, at 9160 Transit Road in East Amherst, in 1988. The restaurant's burgers bring in fans from near and far.

The dispute with the town began several years ago when Grover's installed a $5,000 awning on the front of the restaurant to limit sunlight entering through the east-facing windows.

Grover's put in place a pair of metal poles to stabilize the awning, and the town accused the restaurant of improperly building a permanent structure.

Hartman defended the construction of the awning and said nothing further happened until spring 2018. That's when Amherst building inspectors cited Grover's for encroaching on town right-of-way that's part of the former "Peanut Line" railroad corridor.

Further, Amherst objected to Grover's allowing vehicles to park in the town right-of-way. Hartman said Grover's has used the property for employee parking as long as she's owned the restaurant, and predecessor restaurants on the site did the same.

Grover's has about 30 spaces on its own land for its customers. But the property line cuts through the garbage container and seven neighboring spaces, and 10 or 15 vehicles park north of there in spaces that are entirely on the right-of-way at 679 Paradise Road.

When Hartman ignored letters sent in August and September 2018, the town brought legal action, asking a judge to eject the restaurant from the right-of-way and order its owner to pay $1,000 each day the restaurant remains – up to $1 million, though Amherst officials said they would rather settle.

However, Hartman had paperwork showing the Town Board in 2000 had approved the restaurant using the land for parking, and town officials in December agreed to dismiss that claim.

This left as open issues of the location of the garbage container and the awning's encroachment into the state right-of-way along Transit.

Hartman said her attorney, Jeffery Palumbo, had suggested moving the garbage receptacle to placate the town and move the dispute closer to a resolution. She refused.

"I said, 'If I move the Dumpster, what's next?'" she said.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Marion said the town backed off after Palumbo produced evidence Grover's had an agreement allowing it to place the garbage container where it was on the property.

As for the awning, Marion said the town probably could go up and down the Transit Road commercial strip citing businesses for having signs and other obstructions in the state right-of-way. He said he agreed to ask Klein to dismiss this remaining charge in the interests of justice.

"I have bigger fish to fry in the town than whether a business person's awning is a few inches into the right-of-way," Marion said.

Hartman, in an interview after Wednesday's court hearing, said she's glad the threatened fines are no longer hanging over her but she's annoyed the fight cost her $7,000 in attorney's fees.

"It's an awning with a piece of fabric on it," she said. "Big deal."

Asked what she did to celebrate her victory, Hartman said she called Kohler Awning to have them come out and set up the awning, at least until winter weather arrives.

And she's not done with the town yet.

She wants to further invest in her business and, therefore, plans to ask permission to set up an outdoor seating area next summer.

"They don't know that yet," Hartman said.