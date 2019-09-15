ALBERT, Marie L. (Sacco)

Of Amherst, entered into rest on Sepember 13, 2019, beloved wife of the late Mario Albert; cherished companion of Robert Stevens; devoted mother of Angelo Albert and Mario (Sheila) Albert Jr.; adored grandmother of four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; predeceased by five siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Rd. (corner of Main St.), Amherst on Tuedsay at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com