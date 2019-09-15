ALABISO, Jerry C.

ALABISO - Jerry C. Of Kenmore, entered into rest on August 26, 2019. Loving son of the late Jerome and Charlotte Alabiso; dear brother of Anne (Joseph) Scinta and Mary Cora (Angelo) Runfola; cherished uncle of Gary, Judy, Carla, Tina, and the late Richard. Also survived by great-nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christain Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrews Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, on Saturday morning (September 21) at 9:30 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtown's chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com