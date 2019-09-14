Woman charged with driving while high after hitting boy, dragging him 75 feet

A Buffalo woman was charged with vehicular assault and driving while high on marijuana for allegedly hitting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and dragging him 75 feet before bringing her vehicle to a stop, according to arrest records.

Lisa Glenn, 27, was arrested late Friday night but the incident with the boy took place at about 7 p.m. July 28.

Police said Glenn was driving a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer on Concord Street when she hit the boy and dragged him. The boy suffered injuries "to his entire body," police said, and required multiple procedures at the hospital.

Glenn was taken to Erie County Medical Center where her blood was drawn. Tests indicated she had an "impairing level of marijuana" in her system.

She was charged with a felony count of 2nd-degree vehicular assault, a misdemeanor count of driving while ability impaired by drugs and ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.